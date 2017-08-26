People in Charlottesville Hold an 'All People Matter' Rally

A crowd gathered in Washington Park in Charlottesville on August 26 to spread a message of unity and hope following the Unite the Right rally and protests that turned deadly earlier in August.

The ‘All People Matter’ rally took aim at uniting Charlottesville in the wake of recent events that have shaken many community members.

Members wanted to spread a positive message while also paying tribute to Heather Heyer. Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal, was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of protesters on Fourth Street in Charlottesville following the "Unite the Right" rally on August 12.

“We chose a hip-hop song called,” you can’t stop me” because while they did try to silence her her message still lives on to stand up for what is right,” said Maria Daniel, director of I-Dance Ministry.

Children were encouraged to attend the event on Saturday, so they can carry out the teachings from this event.

“The children are the future … so were planting the seed that the lessons from today so the young people as well as the parents will carry this message back home in the schools and in the community all people matter lets help someone today,” said Alex-Zan, event organizer.

That message is simple: “All people matter,” said Alex-Zan.

“We can’t focus on the past we have to take steps, even baby steps, to heal as a community and part of that is communication, part of that is acceptance, and part of that is coming together for events like this,” said Daniel.

Daniel also explains that change isn't going to happen overnight but that she is imploring the community to let go of bitterness and anger.