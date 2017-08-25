Quantcast

Friday's High School Football Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Kevin Jarrell had five total touchdowns for Monticello Kevin Jarrell had five total touchdowns for Monticello

Albemarle 12, Mountain View 7
Appomattox 63, Buckingham County 14
Buffalo Gap 67, Fort Defiance 27
East Rockingham 21, Spotswood 13
Eastern View 56, Culpeper 7
E.C. Glass 21, Charlottesville 20  OT
Fluvanna County 14, Bluestone 12
Landon, MD, Md. 21, Fork Union Prep 17
Lord Botetourt 28, Harrisonburg 7
Louisa County 41, Courtland 7
Luray 56, Madison County 6
Monticello 49, William Monroe 6
Nelson County 25, Bath County 22
R.E. Lee 52, Turner Ashby 27
Stuarts Draft 27, Waynesboro 13
Western Albemarle 41, Broadway 12