New Tool Predicts Patients’ Outcomes After Cardiac Arrest at UVA

Researchers at the University of Virginia have developed a new tool that helps predict a patient's outcome after cardiac arrest. They hope the tool will be a comfort to families when they have to make difficult care decisions.

This new tool, called C-GRApH informs patients and their families of a realistic prognosis.

It helps inform them whether the patient has a good chance of recovering after a cardiac arrest.

C-GRApH tool looks at the patient's age, blood p-h reading, glucose level, initial heart rhythms, and the checks for presence of coronary artery disease in the patient.

The tool uses a score from zero to five is calculated based on these variable. The lower the number the more likely the patient is to recover.

"There's a new technology which is called targeted temperature management, which is the process of cooling the patient to 91 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Dr. Lawrence Gimple, UVA cardiologist.

Cooling patient's down allows their brains to heal and offers a better chance for recovery.



After lowering body temperature, doctors are often uncertain about the patient's prognosis. The C-GRApH tool is then used to determine outcomes.