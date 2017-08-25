Virginia Attorney General Herring Releases Advisory Opinion on Confederate Statues

Virginia Attorney General Herring Releases Advisory Opinion on Confederate StatuesPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring issued an advisory opinion August 25 that states that localities do have the authority to remove or move confederate statues.
Tarp Over Charlottesville's Lee Statue Vandalized Again
The tarp covering the statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee in downtown Charlottesville has been vandalized yet again.
Updated: Charlottesville Leaders Hold Closed Meeting to Discuss Aug. 12 Events
Charlottesville City Council spent hours behind closed doors Thursday hashing over what happened last weekend, and who should be held accountable for what went wrong.
Man Accused in Fatal Charlottesville Collision in Court Monday; Next Court Appearance Set for Dec. 14
The man who authorities say drove his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally, killing a woman and injuring 19 others, has made a second court appearance.
'Alt-Right' Leader Appears Before Albemarle County Judge
Christopher Cantwell went before a judge in Albemarle General District Court. He is charged with illegal use of tear gas and other gases, and malicious bodily injury with a caustic substance.
Crews Cover Charlottesville's Confederate Statues
Statues of Confederate generals in downtown Charlottesville are now hidden under dark tarps.
Update: White Nationalist Cantwell Turns Himself In on UVA Felony Warrants
A man wanted by the University of Virginia Police Department for his role in Aug. 11's torch-lit rally on at UVA has turned himself in.
Court Clerk's Office Flooded with Calls, Messages Over Lee Statue Lawsuit
Thousands of messages are pouring into Charlottesville Circuit Court about the lawsuit to block the city from taking down the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.
