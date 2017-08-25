Virginia Attorney General Herring Releases Advisory Opinion on Confederate Statues

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring issued an advisory opinion August 25 that states that localities do have the authority to remove or move confederate statues.

This statement follows a long standing debate about confederate era monuments in the Charlottesville community, as well as throughout the rest of the commonwealth.

Since Virginia is a Dillion Rule state, local government bodies have limited authority in their jurisdictions and state government entities has the ability to intervene in localities’ decisions. City councilors explain that this rule is what prevents them from moving forward with plans to remove statues at this point.

Herring notes that the removal process is only possible as long as there are no laws or restrictions governing them.

This statement does not change any existing laws or create them.

The law that does exist governing these statues dates back to 1904.