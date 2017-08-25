Covenant Football Ready to Kickoff Season Under New Head Coach

The Covenant football team will play its season opener this weekend, as the Eagles host Greenbrier Christian on Saturday at 4:30 PM.

Covenant has a new head coach this season, as Seth Wilson takes over for Dave Hart.

Wilson has been an assistant with the Eagles for the last three seasons, the last two as the defensive coordinator.

Covenant went 3-8 last year.

Quarterback John Huemme missed most of that season with a knee injury, but he's now healthy and ready for his senior year.

"I came back for three games last year, and it was just tough getting back into it, just coming off the injury," says Huemme. "I've just been training pretty much all offseason, and I'm pretty much ready to roll."

Wilson says, "That's the biggest key as to whether or not we have success. Him and Cole Harvey, because that center and quarterback relationship is very important. They are both seniors, and they are not rattled by anything that happens."

Covenant opens this season with three-straight games at home, and the Eagles are looking forward to not playing on a Friday.

"That is really taxing on a school day, it's taxing on the students," says Wilson. "So let's just wake up on a Saturday, take our time getting ready, and then just come on out and play a game. It's just fun to play a game on Saturday afternoon."

Sophomore WR/QB Nicholas Sanker says, "Last year we didn't have a home game until the 5th or 6th week, and it's great to be able to play at home early, and have fun, and have friends and family see you play."