Quantcast

Man Enters Guilty Plea in Connection to Charlottesville Shooting in March

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Tyrek Wells entered a guilty plea in Charlottesville Circuit Court today after he shot an 18-year-old in the leg back in March. 

He could face up to five years in prison and pay a fine of up to $2,500.

Wells will be sentenced in November.