Solidarity Cville, Other Community Groups Present Demands to Charlottesville City Officials

Solidarity Cville and other community groups came together on August 25 to present three demands to city of Charlottesville officials.

The press conference was scheduled ahead of the bond hearing that was originally set for Friday for James Fields, the man police say was behind the wheel of the car that killed Heather Heyer. His hearing has been rescheduled for December 14.

Solidarity Cville is demanding that the confederate statue lawsuit be dropped, the Robert E. Statue be removed, and all charges against Veronica Fitzhugh and other activists dropped.

"Even after August 12, we haven't learned our lesson as a city. We haven't seen that it's the community leaders who are protecting our city, it's the community leaders who have been warning our city, it's the community leaders who are demanding changes the city needs,” said Mimi Arbeit organizer for Solidarity Cville Network.

The three demands presented are a part of the ten demands to the city earlier this year before the July 8 KKK rally and The Unite the Right rally on August 12.