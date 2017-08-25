Charlottesville Hires Former U.S. Attorney to Lead Review of City's Response to Rallies

A former U.S. attorney will lead an independent review of Charlottesville's response to three white nationalist rallies this summer, including one earlier this month that ended with deadly violence.

The city announced Friday that Tim Heaphy, former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, will evaluate how the city prepared for and responded to a May torch-light rally, a KKK event in July and the Aug. 12 "Unite the Right" rally.

A statement from the city says Heaphy intends to interview agency representatives, law enforcement and government officials, and members of the community who were present for the events.

"There are a lot of questions swirling around and accusations and strong emotion,” said Heaphy. I think we need to go to fact. I think we need to gather a thorough account of what happened from multiple sources. Our first goal is to talk with stake holders, agency officials employees of city government, state, federal, local and talk to participants."

The review will include the city's preparation and response.

He hopes to have results within 90 days.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.