VCU to Conduct Review of Confederate Symbols on Its Campuses

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Commonwealth University says it will conduct a review of any symbols of the Confederacy, slavery or white supremacy that may exist on its campuses.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that VCU President Michael Rao has directed administrators to identify any symbols "an exclusionary nature" at the school.

Rao says administrators will work with faculty, students and the community to review statues, plaques and building names, among other things. He says the review will determine "what the future of any such items will be."

VCU's McGuire Hall is named after Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire, who served as a Confederate medical officer and "Stonewall" Jackson's personal surgeon during the Civil War.

The violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville has prompted calls for the removal of Confederate monuments across the country.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

