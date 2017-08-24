JADE, Albemarle Co. Police arrested 2 for Cocaine Distribution

Press Release from Albemarle County Police Department:

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE) and Albemarle County Police Officers arrested 28-year-old Leandra Isiah Henderson of Charlottesville for distribution of cocaine Wednesday night.

It happened in the 100 Block of Turtle Creek Road in the County. A subsequent investigation led to a search warrant of Henderson's home where detectives seized 6 ounces of cocaine, 3/4 pound of marijuana, digital scales and $1,359.00 in U.S. currency.

The cocaine has a street value of approximately $17,000.00, the marijuana approximately $4,000.00. Henderson was charged with additional felony warrants for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

A second person, Kionna Lashay Reid, 26, of Charlottesville was arrested for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Henderson remains in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond. Reid was released on

bond. Please direct any further questions to the Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office regarding this case.