Blue Ridge Football Waiting to Begin Title Defense

From the start of their first practice to their first game of the season, the Blue Ridge football team will have just eight practices.

But the Barons make the most of their days, with a 6:30 A.M. wake up call.

Senior safety/slot receiver Cameron Carr says, "It's rough. You gotta have the right mindset to wake up in the morning that early and start conditioning right away, and continue it all the way through every practice all the way until you're going to sleep at night."

Head coach Tim Thomas adds, "Getting up at 6:30, they're all there. Usually you have to roust them out of bed, but they're all there, ready to go."

With a compressed schedule, the team is looking to get up to speed quickly.

"It's really a simple system," says Thomas. "We try to keep it simple. It has to be simple, easy to learn, so we can get as many reps as we can, so we can go fast, and learn on the fly, in some intense conditions."

Junior Xavier Cane will be moving to the starting quarterback position this season.

The Barons averaged close to 40 points per game last year.

With a healthy mix of returning players and talented new-comers, they'll be looking for similar results this year.

"We're still expecting to score a lot of points" says Carr. "We have a lot of big guys coming in. Tight ends, 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, and linebackers coming in and helping us get the ball."

Senior center/nose guard Tyler Wills says, "We bring back a lot of returning skill guys, and we bring some seniors that have really been through it."

Blue Ridge is the defending VISAA Division II state champion.

Carr says, "Nothing really changes for us. We're just more hungry to win another one."

"You go from hungry to starving," adds Wills.

The Barons have won the state title three times in program history, but they've never won it in back-to-back years.

"That's another bargaining tool, too," says Thomas. "You could be the first team ever in Blue Ridge history to go back-to-back, if it plays out that way."

Carr adds, "We're not setting our goal there now. We just go game-by-game, and expect to win every game, and that will lead to the state championship."

Blue Ridge will play its first game of the season on Friday, September 1st at Atlantic Shores.