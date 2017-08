Greene County Seeking $28M Bond to Improve Public Schools

Greene County wants to float a $28 million bond so that it can get ahead of the curve for both what its school system needs now and in the near future.

The money would go toward safety improvements, as well as also help to reduce crowding in the county's middle and high schools.

The Greene County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing this week, and agreed not to let the bond exceed a certain amount.

Supervisors said the main goal is to modernize the schools. The board also said the schools not only have safety issues, but also student and traffic flow issues.

The project would expand crowded cafeterias and modernize media centers.

"All of that is just exciting to consider because a school building has to last for decades, but you have to modernize it to really meet the current needs of your students and really our needs going into the future," said Greene County Board of Supervisor Chair Michelle Flynn.

The proposed project will not only benefit students, but community members who also use the facilities, since there is no recreation center in Greene County.

Flynn said the board has received nothing but positive feedback about the project.