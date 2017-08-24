Augusta County Invests $15,000 in Support of Stable Craft Brewing Expansion

Lawmakers and beer drinkers joined forces to celebrate Virginia Craft Beer Month and to announce some big economic news in Augusta County.

Stable Craft Brewing will be investing $500,000 to expand its brewery and create 13 new jobs.

On Thursday, Augusta County wanted to show its support by providing the owners with a $15,000 check to use toward that expansion.

"Economically, we're creating jobs on a farm that originally they were just doing horses, and we converted that to doing hops, and now we're making beer from those hops,” said Craig Nargi, who owns Stable Craft Brewery. “We've done a lot of things to value that. And in that value, we're adding more jobs to the community and to the state."

With this expansion, the brewery will be using over $33,000 to purchase Virginia-grown hops, grain, pumpkins, honey, and fruit.