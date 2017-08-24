Quantcast

Trial Underway in Augusta County Crossbow Death Case

Posted: Updated:
Jeffrey Craun Jeffrey Craun
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Thursday, in Augusta County, a judge heard the case of a man who killed his friend with a crossbow.

Twenty-seven-year old Jeffrey Craun is charged with voluntary manslaughter. Deputies found 26-year-old Zachary Porter's body face down in the driveway outside the home along Jericho Road in Fishersville.

In Augusta County Circuit Court, deputies said Porter went to Craun's house last May with an ax.  The defense argues that it was self defense.

The judge said he needed time to go over his notes and would deliver his verdict another day.

  • Trial Underway in Augusta County Crossbow Death CaseMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story