Trial Underway in Augusta County Crossbow Death Case

Thursday, in Augusta County, a judge heard the case of a man who killed his friend with a crossbow.

Twenty-seven-year old Jeffrey Craun is charged with voluntary manslaughter. Deputies found 26-year-old Zachary Porter's body face down in the driveway outside the home along Jericho Road in Fishersville.

In Augusta County Circuit Court, deputies said Porter went to Craun's house last May with an ax. The defense argues that it was self defense.

The judge said he needed time to go over his notes and would deliver his verdict another day.