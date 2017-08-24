Its 'Next Man Up' at Woodberry Forest

Will Wideman enters his first season as the Tigers' starting quarterback

Jameel Wilson rushed for over 700 yards and 11 touchdowns last season

Scott Braswell enters his first season as head coach at Woodberry Forest

Its a new era at Woodberry Forest.

Scott Braswell takes over as the Tigers' new head coach with the departure of Clint Alexander.

"I didn't know what to expect," says senior center Edward Solms. "Woodberry is my first football experience. Coach Alexander wasn't your typical football coach."

"They were hurt that coach Alexander left, yet at the same time I think they were receptive to the new guy," says Braswell. "They knew that I was coming in here wanting the best for them and that I was going to work as hard as I could to help them be successful."

Braswell spent his first 23 years as a head coach in North Carolina.

He won a state title at John T. Hoggard High in 2012, but Woodberry Forest presents a different challenge.

Alexander arrived at Woodberry Forest in 2005 and during that span he helped lead the Tigers to eight prep titles.

"The previous two jobs I'd taken over were kind of rebuilding jobs, schools that had been struggling," says Braswell. "This was a program that was very well established. I think I'd be foolish to try and come here and re-invent the wheel, when they've been so successful."

"But we've tried to combine the values we have here, unselfishness, discipline and leadership, with some of the stuff he's done in North Carolina," says senior receiver Khalid Thomas.

Woodberry Forest doesn't just have a new coach, the Tigers have many new starters across the board, so the team motto this year is 'Next Man Up'.

"I think that does reflect the fact that so many players graduated," says Braswell.

UVa backup quarterback Lindell Stone is among those graduates, so the next man up under center is Will Wideman.

"I live with him," says Thomas. "We get up at 6:00 a.m. and throw in the morning and we've been doing that since last winter, so we feel like we have a pretty good connection."

"He played some safety last year and some linebacker," says Braswell. "The thing that strikes you watching him play quarterback is his athleticism."

Woodberry's offense features dynamic playmakers.

Senior receiver Khalid Thomas will play at Harvard and Jameel Wilson returns to the backfield after he rushed for over 700 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

"Jameel is an exciting player," says Thomas. "He's not the biggest but he's definitely electric."

"Those guys are really special," says Braswell. "They give us a chance to be in every game because they can score from just about anywhere on the field."