Central Va. Realtors Weigh in on Median Sale Price Increase for Homes

Housing prices are trending upward in Charlottesville and the surrounding counties.

A Long and Foster report from July 2017 shows that the median sale price of a house in Charlottesville is up 15 percent since this time last year. President Boomer Foster predicts that this trend will only continue.

Both he and Jim Duncan, a partner at Nest Realty, say the reason for the increase in median price is simply a matter of basic economics: supply and demand.

The demand to live in and around Charlottesville continues to increase, and the number of homes currently on the market cannot meet that demand. This puts sellers in the driver’s seat, allowing them to charge a premium.

“Housing prices are high because people are willing to pay for it is the simple answer, we continue to be a great place to live, regarded as a wonderful place to be with a really strong community, and people seek that out and I think we’re going to see a continuation of that for the foreseeable future,” Duncan said.

Foster agrees with Duncan, saying that he sees the trend continuing until homes are no longer affordable.

Greene County saw the largest increase in median home price, rising 26 percent since this time last year. Both Foster and Duncan agree that this increase is because more people want to live near Charlottesville but cannot afford the price tag of the city or Albemarle County.