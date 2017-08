An unknown person purchased the winning Powerball ticket in Waynesboro

Somebody who bought a Powerball ticket at the Kroger in Waynesboro became $200,000 richer on Thursday.

We don't know who that lucky player is, but he or she bought the ticket at the Kroger on Lew Dewitt Boulevard.

Fifty-three-year-old Mavis Wanczyk is the big winner.

She bought her ticket in Chicopee, Mass., and won $758,700,000.