Pipeline Protesters Attempt to Sway Gov. McAuliffe's Decision on Water Permits

Activists are calling on Governor McAuliffe to reject water permits needed by pipeline companies.

On Thursday, they announced a three-day protest set for September.

Eight Virginia-based groups announced their plans for the people's pipeline protest.

The three-day event will be aimed at swaying the governor to say no to pipeline plans as he contemplates his final decision.

In a phone press conference, the groups explained in full detail their plans for the September rally.

They will be gathering at the seven Department of Environmental Quality offices spanning from Northern Virginia to Virginia Beach and the Tennessee border to Harrisonburg.

There, they will be singing, praying, and protesting the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast pipelines.

“People whose land, lives, and livelihood are most directly affected by these pipelines must be here,” said Ladelle McWhorter of Virginia Organizing. “What we all know is that fracking gas is not our future energy, wind and solar power are, that is where the commonwealth needs to focus its attention and resources.”

Mike Tidwell, the group moderator, says this historic response is needed for such a historic threat.

The three-day rally will be held from Sept. 12-14.