13 UVA Men's Soccer Hosts Villanova for Season Opener Friday

The 13th ranked UVa men's soccer team plays its season opener Friday night at home against Villanova.

The big question this year is how quickly can the 'Hoos gel together.

The Cavaliers are loaded with talent with a handful of international players. The team has six guys back that earned postseason honors last year including second-team All-ACC standouts Edward Opoku, Pablo Aguilar and goalie Jeff Caldwell.

Virginia has also added some transfers in addition to a top-10 ranked recruiting class.

"But I think that the team chemistry is really good, says junior defenseman Sergi Nus. "This team has something special and I'm really looking forward to this season. All together we will be a very exciting group."

"We'll put a lineup out there tomorrow of guys and I'm almost positive things will change as we get into October and November," says coach George Gelnovatch. "I can almost guarantee it and along the way we want to get that balance of winning and developing."

Virginia comes into Friday's match with Villanova riding a 16-game unbeaten streak at home. The 'Hoos finished with a record of 9-0-4 at Klockner last year.