Traffic Alert: Expect Lane Closures on Rt. 29 in Ruckersville

08/23/2017 UPDATE: The traffic signal work indicated below has been rescheduled for early next week.

Beginning Wednesday August 23, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and continuing on Thursday and Friday nights, motorists should expect alternating lane closures on Route 29 while VDOT’s contractor mills the pavement in the intersection.

Use caution and obey signs and other traffic-control devices.