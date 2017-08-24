Traffic Alert: Expect Lane Closures on Rt. 29 in Ruckersville

Traffic Alert: Expect Lane Closures on Rt. 29 in RuckersvillePosted: Updated:
08/23/2017 UPDATE: The traffic signal work indicated below has been rescheduled for early next week.
Beginning Wednesday August 23, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and continuing on Thursday and Friday nights, motorists should expect alternating lane closures on Route 29 while VDOT’s contractor mills the pavement in the intersection.
Use caution and obey signs and other traffic-control devices.
Virginia Department of Transportation News Release:
EXPECT LANE CLOSURES ON RT. 29 IN RUCKERSVILLE
Contractor will work in median, perform signal work
CULPEPER — Motorists are advised to use caution and expect delays on Route 29 (Seminole Trail) at Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) next week as work continues on the intersection improvement project.
On Sunday, Aug. 20, crews will activate the new traffic signal and remove the old signal heads and mast arms. Drivers will be flagged through the intersection from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., motorists should expect single-lane closures on Route 29 in both directions while the contractor works in the median.
Early morning commuters should plan for extra travel time.
Under a $1.7 million construction contract, VDOT contractor Fielder’s Choice Enterprises, Inc. of Charlottesville will improve Route 607 to five lanes where it meets Route 29. The widening will provide an eastbound left-turn lane into the Sheetz service center and an additional westbound left-turn lane onto Route 29 south. The project’s fixed completion date is Sept. 6.