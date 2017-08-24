'Alt-Right' Leader Appears Before Albemarle County JudgePosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
'Alt-Right' Leader Appears Before Albemarle County Judge
Christopher Cantwell went before a judge in Albemarle General District Court. He is charged with illegal use of tear gas and other gases, and malicious bodily injury with a caustic substance.
