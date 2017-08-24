Charlottesville Community Recovery Town Hall Rescheduled to August 27

A big town hall for Charlottesville has been rescheduled.

The Community Recovery Meeting was supposed to take place Thursday, August 24, but is set for Sunday, August 27.

The city said the rescheduling is due to student activities at Charlottesville High School, where the meeting will be held.

The community event follows a boisterous City Council meeting Monday, August 21, where people demanded answers from Charlottesville leaders about logistics and police response to the events on August 12.

The town hall will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 27, at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Performing Arts Center.