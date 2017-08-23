Advisory Council Takes Public Comments on Route 29, Hydraulic Rd. Intersection

People had a chance to share their thoughts, about the long-term plans surrounding the Route 29 and Hydraulic Road intersection in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

An advisory council, along with the city of Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and Virginia Department of Transportation, held the meeting at Charlottesville High School to review draft concepts, and solicit feedback.

Some shared their concerns, about whether the plan would address traffic issues in the area.

"At the end of the day, if we present a project to the Commonwealth Transportation Board that does not solve that thru traffic hang up around Hydraulic to the 250 bypass, I would think the chances of it getting funded would be slim,” Dennis Rooker of Albemarle County said.

The planning includes the area up to Georgetown Road, and down to Greenbrier Drive.