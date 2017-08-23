Wilson Memorial Football Waiting for Season Opener

For many high schools, the chance to play under the Friday night lights is just a few days away.

For Wilson Memorial, they'll have to wait at least one more week for that chance, as the Hornets don't play until next Friday.

"I think most of the guys out here worked hard this off season, so that one extra week is making us a little more antsy to get out there and play our hardest," says senior Eddie Harris.

Practice at Wilson Memorial is very physical and with plenty of starting spots up for grabs, the battles for those positions are competitive.

The Hornets say, that's a good thing.

"Absolutely, it's a great thing," says senior Zach Branch. "Everybody is trying to fight to get a starting spot or keep their spot."

Ty Hevener is keeping his spot under center.

The junior enters his second season as Wilson's dual-threat quarterback.

"He's definitely throwing and running," says senior Collin Ballew. "He's better at reading the corners and safety when he's back in the pocket."

"He's gotten stronger, which has helped with his accuracy and being able to throw the ball," says head coach Jeremiah Major

Hevener won't have to do all the heavy lifting.

Senior fullback Eddie Harris can move the pile if need be.

"Eddie is a powerhouse," says Branch. "He's got fight in him. He's not going to give up on a play."

"I try to run my hardest and get as many yards as I can to free up the passing game for him," says Harris.

The Hornets are coming off a 3-7 season, but the atmosphere at Wilson is different heading into this year.

"The main difference I've seen is people want it more than previous years," says Ballew.

"I have noticed the attitude and the positivity going around," says Harris. "Everybody is helping each other out. Everybody is holding each other accountable and trying to give 110% every play."

"We make sure its known that we have more potential than we showed last year," says Branch.

So how far can the Hornets go?

"We're not looking to far into the future," says Ballew. "We're taking it one game at a time."

"We're trying to get better each week," says Harris. "We want to focus on our opponent each week and make sure we take care of that game."