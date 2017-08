The Virginia tech football team is eleven days away from its season opener against West Virginia.

Hokies' head coach Justin Fuente says he has an idea as to who his starters will be, but with so many young guys, wide receiver may be a spot where starting jobs are still up for grabs .

Redshirt freshman Josh Jackson was named the team's starting quarterback last week.

Senior receiver Cam Phillips says, "Once coach makes a decision like that, we have some certainty. You can relax a little bit, and not be so tense on trying to do everything so perfect. You look at (Jackson), he has confidence, and how calm he is, and I think it rubs off on, especially the younger guys. I think he's done a great job with that."

Virginia Tech plays its first game of the season one September 3rd against West Virginia at FedEx Field.