Waynesboro Man Faces Up to 100 Years for Sex Charges

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

A Waynesboro man facing a slew of sex charges is expected to have a jury trial in the fall.

Fifty-six-year-old Timothy Landes faces up to 100 years for producing child pornography and other sex charges.

Today he appeared in Waynesboro Circuit Court for a competency hearing.

Landes claims there is mind control technology at Middle River Regional Jail telling him what to think.

A forensic science psychologist testified that Landes is feigning some mental illness and is in fact competent to stand trial.

His next court date is set for Sept. 11.

