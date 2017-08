London Perrantes has signed with the San Antonio Spurs

London Perrantes has signed a free agent contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

The former Virginia basketball star was not selected in the NBA Draft following his senior season with the Cavaliers, but played for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and Orlando.

The 6-foot-2 point guard averaged 10 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game in Las Vegas, and 11.3 points, 4.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in Orlando summer league action.

Perrantes is the all-time leader in games played and minutes played in UVa program history with 138 games and 4,425 minutes.

He made 40.9 percent of his career 3-point attempts (211 of 516), and averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 assists, and 3 rebounds during his senior season.

Per team policy, terms of Perrantes' contract with the Spurs were not announced.