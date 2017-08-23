Albemarle Co. Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Pizza Delivery Man

Release from Albemarle County Police Department:

Albemarle County Detectives are investigating an armed robbery of a pizza delivery man that took place around 10:30 Tuesday night.

It happened in the 1400 block of Wilton Farm Road and the suspects are still at large.

The victim was not injured during the time of the crime.

Police are looking for two men described by the victim as the following:

Suspect #1:

-Black

-5’11”

-180 lbs.

Suspect #2:

-Black

-5’11”

-130 lbs.

*Both were said to have been wearing bandanas to cover their faces.

The type of weapon used and the items stolen are being withheld at this time for investigation purposes.

Please call CrimeStoppers with any information: 434-977-4000.