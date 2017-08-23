Albemarle Co. Police Arrest 2 for Pizza Delivery Man Robbery

Release from Albemarle County Police Department:

Members of the Albemarle County Police Department’s SWAT Team and Criminal Investigations Division served a search warrant Thursday in relation to Tuesday night’s armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

Reshard Donelle Noble, 33, of Richmond was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, 3 Counts Possession of Stolen Credit Card, and Grand Larceny.

During the warrant service, police also arrested 19-year-old Kalon Ferid Smith of Richmond on outstanding charges unrelated to the armed robbery.

The two are currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.