Charlottesville Downtown Mall Business Hangs Banner with RFK Speech

A software company just feet from the scene of the car attack that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer on Aug. 12 is displaying a message of hope to the Charlottesville community.

Wednesday morning, Silverchair's CEO, Thane Kerner, hung a 40 ft. tall banner down the company's building on Water Street next to the memorial for Heyer. The banner features excerpts of a speech by Robert F. Kennedy the day after the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., in 1968.

It begins with: "This is a time of shame and sorrow. It is not a day for politics."

“If we don't and can't and won't find peaceful political dialogue solutions to our problems, there will be more victims of violence. RFK, himself, was assassinated two months after he gave those remarks. So, we have to stop the violence. We have to find common ground, and I thought that's what he captured so perfectly,” Kerner said.

Kerner encourages people to take the time to read the entire speech. He hopes the message contributes to the community's dialogue following the Aug. 12 violence.