Updated: Crews Cover Charlottesville's Confederate Statues

Crews readying to place a tarp over the Lee statue in Emancipation Park

People gather as crews work to cover the statue of Confederate General "Stonewall" Jackson in Justice Park

Statues of Confederate generals in downtown Charlottesville are now hidden under dark tarps.

Crews with the Charlottesville Department of Parks & Recreation began concealing the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park a little after 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 23.

Some onlookers could be heard cheering as crews fully covered the statue from view.

Crews then set up in Justice Park around 1:40 p.m. to begin covering the statue of Confederate General Thomas Johnathan "Stonewall" Jackson.

The Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted Monday, August 21, to have both statues covered. Councilors also moved forward during that meeting with getting approvals to remove the statues from the Board of Architectural Review.

An ongoing lawsuit is challenging a City Council vote from February to remove the Lee statue. The plaintiffs in that lawsuit are arguing that councilors acted beyond their authority and violated a state code prohibiting the removal of monuments or memorials to war veterans.

The city is arguing that the statue is not a war memorial.

The lawsuit is expected to be taken up again in Charlottesville Circuit Court later in the month.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com and tonight on NBC29 HD News at 5 and 6.

A Facebook Live video of crews covering the Lee statue in Emancipation Park.

A Facebook Live video of crews covering the Jackson statue in Justice Park.