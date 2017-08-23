Updated: Crews Cover Charlottesville's Confederate Statues

Updated: Crews Cover Charlottesville's Confederate StatuesPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Crews began placing a black tarp over the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park a little after 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Sullivan Letter Contradicts Claim UVA Unaware of Planned 'Alt-Right' March
University of Virginia President Sullivan recently told a student that officials did not know the "alt-right" planned to gather at the Rotunda, but a letter is contradicting that claim.
White Nationalist Cantwell Says He'll Turn Himself In on UVA Felony Warrants
A white nationalist wanted for crimes authorities say were committed at the University of Virginia a day before a deadly rally says he'll turn himself in to authorities.
Students Question UVA Administration's Response to Torch-Lit Rally
A student group at the University of Virginia is demanding answers from the administration about its response to the torch-lit march through grounds by “alt-right” supporters.
Health Officials Offer Update on Victims in Charlottesville Car Attack
Health officials are providing additional details in the car attack in downtown Charlottesville that injured dozens, and killed Heather Heyer on Saturday, August 12.
Charlottesville City Council Meeting Ends Abruptly, Residents Express Concerns
There is more unrest in Charlottesville as city council's regular meeting abruptly ended.
Attorneys Withdraw Jason Kessler's Lawsuit Against Charlottesville
The attorneys representing white activist Jason Kessler have withdrawn a lawsuit against Charlottesville. The lawsuit was filed by the ACLU and the Rutherford Institute
Councilor Galvin Now Calling for Removal of Charlottesville's Confederate Statues
Councilor Kathy Galvin announced that she now believes the Robert E. Lee and Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson statues have got to go from Charlottesville's parks.
