Attorney Criticizing Charlottesville Police Department Stop and Frisk Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
The Charlottesville Police Department is facing scrutiny for its stop and frisk program.
Defense attorney Jeffrey E. Fogel obtained documents and statistics through a Freedom of Information Act request, and said the police practice is useless regardless of the race of the detainee.
Data for the first half of 2017 compiled by Fogel suggests stop and searches are happening more often, and for the fifth year in a row, show 70 percent of stops involve African Americans.
“They’re not picking up anything. These petty, little things - some possession of marijuana, big deal. Nobody wants to do anything about it. But you know it causes grief in those peoples’ lives," Fogel said.
The attorney notes that there have already been 102 instances of stop and frisk this year, which is roughly double the rate of years past, and that most people were given a summons for a traffic violation: "There are only eight here of possession of marijuana, but there are a million here which resulted in nothing. We found nothing. And you got to question how the officers are assessing reasonable suspicion, which is the standard on which you can do it,” he said.
Other arrest data collected by Fogel from January 4 to June 25 show:
- 24 Traffic Violation (Warnings and Summons)
- 8 Possession of Marijuana
- 4 Equipment Violation
- 2 Narcotics-related Charges
- 2 Weapons-related Charges
- 1 Underage Possession of Alcohol
- 1 Violation of Protective Order
- 1 Warrant Service
The Charlottesville Police Department does not have a comment at this time.
Release from Attorney Jeffrey E. Fogel:
