Tom Sox Receive National Recognition for Historic Season

The Valley Baseball League champion Charlottesville Tom Sox are receiving national attention for their tremendous season this year.

The Tom Sox have been named the top collegiate summer baseball team by the website Perfect Game. The Sox also have been recognized as the second best collegiate summer baseball team this year, ranked #2 in the country by Collegiate Summer Baseball.

The Tom Sox had a record of 38-11 this season in only their third year of existence. The Sox won the Valley Baseball League championship for the first time ever beating Strasburg 2-1 in the deciding game-three of the VBL finals.

This is how Collegiate Summer Baseball ranked the top 30 teams in the final 2017 rankings.

1) Brewster Whitecaps *MACape Cod 27-24-2

2) Charlottesville TomSox *VAValley League 38-11

3) Top Speed Baseball *CAGolden State 49-4

4) Bethesda Big Train *MDCal Ripken 35-10

5) Matsu Miners *AKAlaska League 34-15

6) Orleans FirebirdsMACape Cod 32-18

7) Valley Blue Sox *MANECBL3 1-18

8) Sanford River Rats *FLFlorida Collegiate 33-12

9) Lima Locos *OHGreat Lakes 34-12

10) YD-Red SoxMACape Cod 28-18-1

11) Kernersville Bulldogs *NCCVCL 45-7

12) OC Riptide *CACCL32-11-1

13) Liberal Bee Jays *KSJayhawk30-12

14) Pompano Beach Clippers *FLSouth Florida25-10

15) Swift Current 57’s *CANWMBL42-20

16) Ocean State WavesRINECBL33-15

17) Medford Rogues *ORGWL44-21

18) Corvallis Knights *ORWCL38-22

19) Brazos Valley Bombers *TXTexas Collegiate 37-18

20) St. Joseph Mustangs *MOMINK 37-14

21) Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs *NYPerfect Game 33-20

22) Hornell Dodgers *NYNYCBL 34-14

23) St. Cloud Rox *MNNWL 46-31

24) Dubois County Bombers *INOVL 29-11

25) Bourne BravesMACape Cod 27-24

26) Gastonia Grizzlies *NCCoastal Plain 35-26

27) Wisconsin RapidsWINWL 53-21

28) Road Warriors *NYHamptons 28-16-1

29) Allentown Railers *PAAtlantic League 25-9

30) Jamestown JammersNYPerfect Game 38-17