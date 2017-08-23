Quantcast

Tom Sox Receive National Recognition for Historic Season

The Valley Baseball League champion Charlottesville Tom Sox are receiving national attention for their tremendous season this year.

The Tom Sox have been named the top collegiate summer baseball team by the website Perfect Game.   The Sox also have been recognized as the second best collegiate summer baseball team this year, ranked #2 in the country by Collegiate Summer Baseball.

The Tom Sox had a record of 38-11 this season in only their third year of existence.   The Sox won the Valley Baseball League championship for the first time ever beating Strasburg 2-1 in the deciding game-three of the VBL finals.

This is how Collegiate Summer Baseball ranked the top 30 teams in the final 2017 rankings.

1)  Brewster Whitecaps *MACape Cod  27-24-2

2)  Charlottesville TomSox *VAValley League  38-11

3)  Top Speed Baseball *CAGolden State  49-4

4)  Bethesda Big Train *MDCal Ripken  35-10

5)  Matsu Miners *AKAlaska League  34-15

6)  Orleans FirebirdsMACape Cod  32-18

7)  Valley Blue Sox *MANECBL3  1-18

8)  Sanford River Rats *FLFlorida Collegiate  33-12

9)  Lima Locos *OHGreat Lakes  34-12

10)  YD-Red SoxMACape Cod  28-18-1

11)  Kernersville Bulldogs *NCCVCL  45-7

12)  OC Riptide *CACCL32-11-1

13)  Liberal Bee Jays *KSJayhawk30-12

14)  Pompano Beach Clippers *FLSouth Florida25-10

15)  Swift Current 57’s *CANWMBL42-20

16)  Ocean State WavesRINECBL33-15

17)  Medford Rogues *ORGWL44-21

18)  Corvallis Knights *ORWCL38-22

19)  Brazos Valley Bombers *TXTexas Collegiate  37-18

20)  St. Joseph Mustangs *MOMINK  37-14

21)  Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs *NYPerfect Game  33-20

22)  Hornell Dodgers *NYNYCBL  34-14

23)  St. Cloud Rox *MNNWL  46-31

24)  Dubois County Bombers *INOVL  29-11

25)  Bourne BravesMACape Cod  27-24

26)  Gastonia Grizzlies *NCCoastal Plain  35-26

27)  Wisconsin RapidsWINWL  53-21

28)  Road Warriors *NYHamptons  28-16-1

29)  Allentown Railers *PAAtlantic League  25-9

30)  Jamestown JammersNYPerfect Game  38-17