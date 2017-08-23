Virginia Wildlife Agency Makes Arrests Following Undercover Investigation

Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Press Release

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) Law Enforcement Division recently completed an investigation into the illegal commercialization, trafficking and illegal sale of wildlife.

Ten Virginia residents have been arrested and charged with various felony and misdemeanor violations relating to the unlawful selling of wildlife. This undercover investigation was conducted by Virginia Conservation Police Special Agents.

Early into this investigation, it became apparent that this was a large scale enterprise in which the illegal trafficking of wildlife was wide-spread within a specific group of businesses and individuals. These facts were established by numerous undercover transactions of wildlife by our undercover officers.

Based on evidence recovered as a result of this investigation, several other individuals have been identified as being involved in various wildlife-related crimes and additional charges could be forthcoming once the full extent of their involvement is determined.

Charges are pending for multiple counts of illegally selling wildlife (Class 6 Felony) as well as other misdemeanor charges.

The first case was heard in Dinwiddie County on August 16, 2017 and the defendant was convicted of a Class 6 Felony for his participation in the commercialization of wildlife.

Punishment for conviction of Virginia felonies: