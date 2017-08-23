Sullivan Letter Contradicts Claim UVA Unaware of Planned 'Alt-Right' March

The president of the University of Virginia recently told a student that officials did not know members of the "alt-right" planned to gather at the Rotunda, but a letter is contradicting that claim.

UVA President Teresa Sullivan was confronted on camera by a student on Sunday, August 13, asking her about the university's response to a recent torch-lit march by supporters of the Unite the Right rally.

Sullivan: We didn't know they were coming.

UVA Student "Caroline": I guess I'm just curious how a group of anonymous students knew they were coming.

Sullivan: Did you tell us? Did you tell us they were coming? No, you didn't. Nobody elevated it to us. Don't expect us to be reading the ‘alt-right’ websites. We don't do that.

However, Sullivan said in a letter on Tuesday, August 15, "Law enforcement became aware late Friday [August 11] afternoon from social media posts that there was a possibility of protesters gathering at the [UVA Rotunda] later that evening," and that, "University Police reached out to the alt-right organization and learned early Friday evening that members would be gathering at Nameless Field to march along University Avenue toward the north side plaza of the Rotunda for a short assembly and then disband and depart."

A spokesperson with the University of Virginia said Sullivan "misspoke," and that her letter from August 15 is accurate.

Several hundred supporters and members of the "alt-right" did gather with Tiki torches at Nameless Field, but they then instead marched up to the UVA Lawn, around the Rotunda, and surrounded counterprotesters who had circled at the base of the Thomas Jefferson statue.

Fights broke out between the groups before police officers stepped in.

Sullivan's letter also stated,"Given the short duration of the physical altercation and the law enforcement response to mitigate the threat, a university alert was not issued. There was a compelling interest in not attracting more protesters and heightened violence."

NBC29 requested an interview with Sullivan or any university administrator, but that was denied.