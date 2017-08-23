Two Suspects Wanted in Nelson County Shooting

Authorities in Nelson County are searching for a two people. considered armed and dangerous, wanted in connection to a shooting Tuesday night.



The Nelson County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police are looking for 42-year-old Sean Castorina and 40-year-old Penny Dawson.



They are charged in connection to a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at a home along Laurel Road in Shipman near Rockfish River. A female victim with serious injuries is still undergoing emergency medical treatment at University of Virginia Medical Center.



Authorities say Astoria and Dawson were already reported missing in Burlington, N.C. when a vehicle was found in eastern Nelson County. That car was registered to another elderly man in North Carolina, who was also reported missing. It was also found on Laurel Road.



Authorities are now searching for a white 2002 Dodge Dakota that was missing from the scene of the shooting. Anyone who sees the vehicle, Astoria or Dawson, should call 911.

Virginia State Police Press Release - Wednesday, August 23, 2017:



NORTH CAROLINA COUPLE CHARGED IN NELSON COUNTY SHOOTING

NELSON CO., Va. – A North Carolina couple faces charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm following a shooting at a Nelson County residence Tuesday (Aug. 22, 2017). Sean D. Castorina, 42, of Burlington, N.C., and Penny M. Dawson, 40, of Burlington, N.C., are both charged with those felony counts.

The incident began at 6:48 p.m. Monday (Aug. 20) when the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an abandoned Chevrolet Cobalt parked on Laurel Road in eastern Nelson County. Further investigation revealed the Cobalt was registered to an elderly North Carolina man who had been reported missing to the Burlington, N.C. Police Department. Burlington, N.C. Police were also looking for Castorina and Dawson, who had been reported missing.

During the course of the investigation into the abandoned vehicle and missing persons, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 7:30 p.m., Tuesday (Aug. 22) about a shooting victim at a residence on Laurel Road near Rockfish River. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. She is currently being treated at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, Va., for serious injuries.

Missing from the same residence is a white 2002 Dodge Dakota with a medium-blue tailgate and custom, faded-red, squared-off bumper. The pickup truck has a North Carolina license plate, DHN 5418, affixed to the bumper.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are actively searching for Castorina and Dawson. Castorina has family in Norfolk, Va.

Both are considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Anyone with information about Castorina and/or Dawson and/or the missing pickup truck is encouraged to call 911 or #77 on a cell phone.