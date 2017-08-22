Parking Prices at Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Airport Increase

Parking rates at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional airport have increased.

Prices have gone up to help fund a parking lot expansion.

Parking will now cost $13 a day for long term parking, rather than the old price of $10. Economy prices jumped to nine dollars a day from eight dollars.

The airport's executive director says the increase will help pay for the design of the construction project and help offset the price. The project is expected to add 300 new spaces to the parking area and cost $5.3 million.

“The airport is financially self-sufficient. We generate the revenues on the airport to operate the airport. We don't get any local tax dollars, and we don't receive any federal or state funding to help us with parking projects,” said Executive Director of Charlottesville Albemarle Airport Melinda Crawford.

Crawford says the airport served more than 600,000 people in the 2017 fiscal year.