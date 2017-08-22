UVa Volleyball Opens Season Friday with Cavalier Classic

Aaron Smith enters his first season as head coach at Virginia

Sophomore Jelena Novakovic is among the new players who have transferred to UVa this season

The UVa volleyball team kicks off the season Friday with the Cavalier Classic.

It’s a new era at Virginia as Aaron Smith takes over as head coach.

Smith served as the Wahoos associate head coach last season, and as an assistant the previous four years.

Virginia has just two upperclassmen on the team but added multiple transfers this offseason to bolster the roster.

The Cavaliers will host Hofstra Friday night and then play host to Villanova and Liberty on Saturday.

Virginia finished with a record of 7-25 and won just four conference matches last year.

This season, the ‘Hoos are looking to take a big leap, after being picked to finish 13th in the ACC.

"Being picked 13th doesn't necessarily surprise me because there's a lot of unknown to our program, and the ACC coaches don't necessarily know what's going on in our gym," says Smith. "We don't have seven, eight or nine returners that are returning starters, but we do have a lot of talent."

"We're still developing as a team and figuring each other out, since we haven't had much experience playing together," says redshirt sophomore middle blocker Kat Young. "I think that we'll surprise a lot of people, especially later in the season, once we get out rhythm down."

"We connect really well and we're very supportive of each other," says sophomore right side hitter Jelena Novakovic. "I think the great energy that we have will carry us through some tough games that we have coming up soon."