JMU's Aaron Stinnie Primed for Big Senior Season

JMU offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie started all 15 games last year at left tackle helping the Dukes win the FCS national championship.

The Charlottesville native helped the Dukes set single-season CAA records last year in both points and rushing yards.

Stinnie says the JMU rushing attack can be even better this year.

"Our running backs, we've reloaded, we're stacked up there," says Stinnie. "I think our running game can be possibly even better. Abdullah, he was an amazing running back but we have some new guys there like Marcus, we're getting Cardon (Johnson) back, they bring a whole new level of speed and tendencies to that running back game and I think they can make it extremely strong this year."

Stinnie is an FCS preseason first-team All-American. He has high expectations for himself this season

"I think I just want to get better each and every game," says Stinnie. "That's what I've been trying to do in the past so I just want to keep on going. I don't want to hit that peak, I just want to continue to grow and I don't think I'm anywhere near my peak just yet."

JMU is ranked #1 in the country in the preseason FCS poll. The Dukes season opener is at East Carolina Saturday, September 2nd.