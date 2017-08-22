Update: White Nationalist Cantwell Turns Himself In on UVA Felony Warrants

A man wanted by the University of Virginia Police Department for his role in Aug. 11's torch-lit rally on at UVA has turned himself in.

Police say Christopher Cantwell turned himself in to the Lynchburg Police Department Wednesday.

Cantwell, of Keene, NH, is facing charges of two counts of illegal tear gas as well as one count of malicious bodily injury by means of caustic substance.

He is being held at Blue Ridge Regional Jail pending transport to Charlottesville.

