Update: White Nationalist Cantwell Turns Himself In on UVA Felony Warrants

A man wanted by the University of Virginia Police Department for his role in Aug. 11's torch-lit rally on at UVA has turned himself in.

Police say Christopher Cantwell turned himself in to the Lynchburg Police Department Wednesday.

Cantwell, of Keene, NH, is facing charges of two counts of illegal tear gas as well as one count of malicious bodily injury by means of caustic substance.

He is being held at Blue Ridge Regional Jail pending transport to Charlottesville.

Release from University of Virginia Police:

The University of Virginia Police Department (UPD) was notified late this afternoon that Christopher Cantwell had turned himself in to the Lynchburg VA Police Department with regard to the warrants that UPD had on file for him.  Mr. Cantwell is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg pending transport to Charlottesville.

 

08/22/2017 Release University of Virginia Police Department:

The University of Virginia Police Department (UPD) has obtained the following warrants on a Mr. Christopher Cantwell of Keene, New Hampshire:

18.2-312, Illegal use of tear gas, phosgene and other gases (felony, two counts).
18.2-52, Malicious bodily injury by means of any caustic substance or agent or use of any explosive or fire (felony, one count).

These warrants stem from incidents on the University of Virginia Grounds during the evening of August 11. Mr. Cantwell should turn himself in immediately to any police agency.

As this is still an active and ongoing criminal investigation, we will not be providing any further information at this time.

UPD asks that any additional witnesses or victims stemming from the incidents on UVA Grounds on August 11 to contact our department for assistance at 434-924-7166 or police@virginia.edu.