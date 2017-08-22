University of Virginia Police Obtain Warrants on Christopher Cantwell

University of Virginia Police Department:

The University of Virginia Police Department (UPD) has obtained the following warrants on a Mr. Christopher Cantwell of Keene, New Hampshire:



18.2-312, Illegal use of tear gas, phosgene and other gases (felony, two counts).

18.2-52, Malicious bodily injury by means of any caustic substance or agent or use of any explosive or fire (felony, one count).



These warrants stem from incidents on the University of Virginia Grounds during the evening of August 11th. Mr. Cantwell should turn himself in immediately to any police agency.



As this is still an active and ongoing criminal investigation, we will not be providing any further information at this time.



UPD asks that any additional witnesses or victims stemming from the incidents on UVA Grounds on August 11th to contact our department for assistance at 434-924-7166 or police@virginia.edu.