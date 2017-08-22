American Airlines Donates to Charlottesville's Habitat for Humanity in Response to Rally

An airline is giving a Charlottesville nonprofit a gift for a good cause.

American Airlines is donating more than $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity to build a new house for a low-income family.

American says it decided on the donation as a response to the violence and chaos from the Aug. 12 rally.

Habitat for Humanity workers say the gift surprised them.

"We're always excited whenever we can build a house, but especially in these days when there's such hatred going on,” said Dan Rosensweig of Habitat for Humanity. “For us to be able to utilize this gift to help a family build their dream means everything to us."

The money will go toward one of two houses Habitat for Humanity is planning to build on Charlton Avenue.

The organization plans to begin working on the houses in September.