Albemarle County Buses Included in Pilot Program with Larger Stop Signs

The new stop signs that are a part of the pilot program

Albemarle County is hoping large school bus stop signs will save lives on busy roadways this school year.

According to Albemarle County School officials, more than 5,000 drivers illegally pass stopped school buses each year.

The county hopes that these changes will keep students safe. It has launched a pilot program to test new six foot stop signs that swing off buses and hang over the road.

The pilot program is being tested by Albemarle and Fairfax counties for now. If the program is successful, the signs will spread across the state.

"We expect to see the number of people running our lights will go down dramatically. That's what they've seen in North Carolina where these devices are widespread,” said Jim Foley, Albemarle County Transportation.

Angela Patterson has been an Albemarle County school bus driver for years. She says other drivers on the road often ignore the school bus stop sign.

"I'm always reporting someone driving, passing their lights, running their lights, passing the school bus,” said Patterson.

She says she is ready to get back to her students for the new school year and hopes to see a real change on the road.

"It's out there. If you don't see that, you're not paying attention to anything in life,” said Patterson.

The signs are installed on ten buses right now while supervisors survey different areas of Albemarle County.