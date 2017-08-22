Charlottesville Installs Solar-Powered Parking Pay Stations around Downtown Mall

The city of Charlottesville is putting in the equipment to start paid parking around the Downtown Mall.

Crews are installing solar-powered pay stations, like the one pictured on East Market Street.

The city says it has run into some delays installing the poles for individual meters, but those should be in place by Sept. 1.

The city still plans to begin charging for street parking on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Metered spaces will cost $1.80 per hour.

The Market Street Garage will offer a reduced rate of $1.50 an hour after the first hour of free parking.