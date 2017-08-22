Students Question UVA Administration's Response to Torch-Lit Rally

Students Question UVA Administration's Response to Torch-Lit RallyPosted: Updated:
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
A student group at the University of Virginia is demanding answers from the administration about its response to the torch-lit march through grounds by “alt-right” supporters.
