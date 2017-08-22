Little Giants have Big Backfield

Full back Alijah Braxton (left) and Quarterback DuJuan Moore (right) each tip the scale at 220-pounds

Its not how you start but how you finish.

When it comes to football, coaches stress that everyday in practice.

With week one approaching, the Little Giants' intensity is ramping up as practice finishes.

"[Today was] probably the hardest practice, but best practice we've had all year," says Alijah Braxton.

"We can't slack off because that will show in a game," says Dequiondre Clark. "I feel like we need to keep this energy to have success this season."

With three-straight trips to the postseason, seventh year head coach Derek McDaniel has found tremendous success running the triple-option.

A scrimmage last Friday night against Charlottesville's triple-option, reminded McDaniel of how tough it can be to stop.

"I tell you, it presents problems, "says McDaniel. "I now understand what other teams face on Friday nights."

The Little Giants return four starters to the defense side of the ball and six starters to the offensive side.

That includes DaJuan Moore, who enters his second year as Waynesboro's starting quarterback.

"DaJuan has been running the option for two years and he has it down solid," says Isaac Edwards.

"Now I'm ready, I know what everyone is going to do," says Moore. "I'm more prepared and know what the intensity is like as a starting quarterback."

A dynamic group of runners return to the Waynesboro backfield, including wing-back Dequiondre Clark.

"I bring speed and elusiveness," says Clark. "I like to get to the outside a lot, make people miss and take it to the house."

While teams worry about Clark's speed, the little Giants can bring Moore power, literally!

DaJaun Moore comes in at 220-pounds as does full back Alijah Braxton.

"For the triple-option, we have to go downhill," says Moore. "That size really helps."

"That's 440-pounds coming in there," says Braxton. "It should get enough yards to do the job."

Waynesboro opens its season this Friday against Stuarts Draft.