Chamber of Commerce Announces Leadership Charlottesville Class of 2018
08/22/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce:
(Charlottesville, Virginia – August 22) The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce today announced that thirty-eight (38) citizens from a diverse range of Chamber member businesses and civic organizations will comprise the Chamber’s Leadership Charlottesville Class of 2018.
The chamber established Leadership Charlottesville, a community leadership development program, in 1982 as a chamber economic development initiative. Leadership Charlottesville has been sustained as a signature chamber program since, helping to serve chamber member enterprises in an effort to help improve our Chamber members’ and community’s economic vitality and quality of life by building a reservoir of engaged, dedicated civic leaders.
Union Bank & Trust continues as a lead underwriter for Leadership Charlottesville. Union is now joined with the University of Virginia and the University of Virginia Health System as lead underwriters for the Leadership Charlottesville program.
Since its 1982 inception, the chamber has graduated more than 950 area citizens from Leadership Charlottesville. The 2018 Leadership Charlottesville class roster is attached. At the completion of the 2017-18 program, more than 1,000 citizens will have graduated from Leadership Charlottesville; a tremendous milestone for the program and our chamber.
“Our chamber welcomes our Leadership Charlottesville 2018 Class,” said Joseph Raichel, Wells Fargo senior vice president – regional business banking executive, who serves as 2017 Chairman of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “Our chamber especially thanks Union Bank & Trust, the University of Virginia and the University of Virginia Health System for their commitment, underwriting and strong support our Chamber’s Leadership Charlottesville program as well as LCAA for their continuing commitment to our program.”
The Leadership Charlottesville Alumni Association awarded scholarships totaling $1500 to six (6) members of the class of 2018 representing a woman-owned small business, minority-owned small business or a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
Leadership Charlottesville is coordinated by Andrea Copeland-Whitsett, the Chamber’s Director of Member Education Services and Director of Leadership Charlottesville.
The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to representing private enterprise, promoting business and enhancing the quality of life in the greater Charlottesville communities. Founded in 1913, today the more than 1,200 chamber member and affiliate member enterprises employ more than 45,000 people in greater Charlottesville, representing an estimated total payroll of more than $1.75 billion a year.
Leadership Charlottesville Class of 2018
- Pennelope “Penny” Cabaniss, University of Virginia
- Brandi Carpenter, Oasis Day Spa and Body Shop
- Connor Childress, Scott Kroner
- Lorenzo Dickerson, Albemarle County Public Schools
- Sheleigha Early, Hyatt Place
- Donald “Don” Gathers, Graduate Charlottesville Hotel
- Misty Graves, City of Charlottesville-Department of Human Services
- Eden Green, Allison Partners
- Jolene Hamm, Piedmont Virginia Community College
- Kristal Hawkins, State Farm Insurance
- Samantha “Sam” Holland, Omni Charlottesville
- Josephine “JoJo” Humphrey, CBS19/Charlottesville Newsplex
- James “Jim” Hutcherson, Hantzmon Wiebel
- Carrie Jones, Hyatt Place
- Arlene Lee, R.E. Lee Companies
- Alfredo Lopez, University of Virginia Health System
- Emmy Lyons, State Farm Insurance
- Hannah Mahaffey, Martin Horn, Inc.
- Tytecha “Ty” Holliday-Maupin, CTM Logistics, LLC
- Jodi Mills, Stony Point Design/Build
- Taylor Odom, Royer, Caramanis & McDonough, PLC
- Keith O’Neil, UVA Community Credit Union
- Dane Ralston, ATC Group Services
- Joshua Rector, Eastgate Town Center, LLC
- Erika Robinson, Pepsi Cola Bottling Company
- Nicole Robinson, University of Virginia
- Joshua Ryan, Union Bank & Trust
- Douglas “Doug” Secrest, CenturyLink
- Ellen Sewell, Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Mark Shipp, Charlottesville City Public Schools
- Wilson Steppe, Macmillan Publishing
- Jennifer Stieffenhofer, City of Charlottesville-Procurement
- Harry Stillerman, Piedmont Virginia Community College
- Dan Sweet, City of Charlottesville-Utilities Department
- Heather Towe, Long & Foster Realty
- Garrett Trent, Habitat for Humanity
- Kimberly Washington, Offender Aid & Restoration
- Amanda Williams, NBC29 WVIR-TV