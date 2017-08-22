Chamber of Commerce Announces Leadership Charlottesville Class of 2018

08/22/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce:



(Charlottesville, Virginia – August 22) The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce today announced that thirty-eight (38) citizens from a diverse range of Chamber member businesses and civic organizations will comprise the Chamber’s Leadership Charlottesville Class of 2018.



The chamber established Leadership Charlottesville, a community leadership development program, in 1982 as a chamber economic development initiative. Leadership Charlottesville has been sustained as a signature chamber program since, helping to serve chamber member enterprises in an effort to help improve our Chamber members’ and community’s economic vitality and quality of life by building a reservoir of engaged, dedicated civic leaders.



Union Bank & Trust continues as a lead underwriter for Leadership Charlottesville. Union is now joined with the University of Virginia and the University of Virginia Health System as lead underwriters for the Leadership Charlottesville program.



Since its 1982 inception, the chamber has graduated more than 950 area citizens from Leadership Charlottesville. The 2018 Leadership Charlottesville class roster is attached. At the completion of the 2017-18 program, more than 1,000 citizens will have graduated from Leadership Charlottesville; a tremendous milestone for the program and our chamber.



“Our chamber welcomes our Leadership Charlottesville 2018 Class,” said Joseph Raichel, Wells Fargo senior vice president – regional business banking executive, who serves as 2017 Chairman of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “Our chamber especially thanks Union Bank & Trust, the University of Virginia and the University of Virginia Health System for their commitment, underwriting and strong support our Chamber’s Leadership Charlottesville program as well as LCAA for their continuing commitment to our program.”



The Leadership Charlottesville Alumni Association awarded scholarships totaling $1500 to six (6) members of the class of 2018 representing a woman-owned small business, minority-owned small business or a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.



Leadership Charlottesville is coordinated by Andrea Copeland-Whitsett, the Chamber’s Director of Member Education Services and Director of Leadership Charlottesville.



The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to representing private enterprise, promoting business and enhancing the quality of life in the greater Charlottesville communities. Founded in 1913, today the more than 1,200 chamber member and affiliate member enterprises employ more than 45,000 people in greater Charlottesville, representing an estimated total payroll of more than $1.75 billion a year.



Leadership Charlottesville Class of 2018

Pennelope “Penny” Cabaniss, University of Virginia

Brandi Carpenter, Oasis Day Spa and Body Shop

Connor Childress, Scott Kroner

Lorenzo Dickerson, Albemarle County Public Schools

Sheleigha Early, Hyatt Place

Donald “Don” Gathers, Graduate Charlottesville Hotel

Misty Graves, City of Charlottesville-Department of Human Services

Eden Green, Allison Partners

Jolene Hamm, Piedmont Virginia Community College

Kristal Hawkins, State Farm Insurance

Samantha “Sam” Holland, Omni Charlottesville

Josephine “JoJo” Humphrey, CBS19/Charlottesville Newsplex

James “Jim” Hutcherson, Hantzmon Wiebel

Carrie Jones, Hyatt Place

Arlene Lee, R.E. Lee Companies

Alfredo Lopez, University of Virginia Health System

Emmy Lyons, State Farm Insurance

Hannah Mahaffey, Martin Horn, Inc.

Tytecha “Ty” Holliday-Maupin, CTM Logistics, LLC

Jodi Mills, Stony Point Design/Build

Taylor Odom, Royer, Caramanis & McDonough, PLC

Keith O’Neil, UVA Community Credit Union

Dane Ralston, ATC Group Services

Joshua Rector, Eastgate Town Center, LLC

Erika Robinson, Pepsi Cola Bottling Company

Nicole Robinson, University of Virginia

Joshua Ryan, Union Bank & Trust

Douglas “Doug” Secrest, CenturyLink

Ellen Sewell, Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau

Mark Shipp, Charlottesville City Public Schools

Wilson Steppe, Macmillan Publishing

Jennifer Stieffenhofer, City of Charlottesville-Procurement

Harry Stillerman, Piedmont Virginia Community College

Dan Sweet, City of Charlottesville-Utilities Department

Heather Towe, Long & Foster Realty

Garrett Trent, Habitat for Humanity

Kimberly Washington, Offender Aid & Restoration

Amanda Williams, NBC29 WVIR-TV