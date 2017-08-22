Greene County Judge Sentences Stanardsville Man on Arson Charge

The man who pleaded guilty to burning down his family members' house while children were inside is receiving his prison sentence.

Tuesday, August 22, a Greene County Circuit Court judge sentenced 61-year-old Gerald Alvin Baugher to a total of 30 years behind bars, but with 18 years suspended.

Baugher suddenly entered a guilty plea to arson of an occupied dwelling on June 6, right as his two-day jury trial was about to begin. The prosecution dropped the other charge of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson.

The Stanardsville man set fire to his cousin's home on Celt Road on Monday, August 1, 2016. Three young siblings were inside the house when the eldest child smelled smoke. Their parents were not there at the time, but the children managed to safely escape the home before it was fully engulfed in flames.

The eldest child later testified that she saw Baugher walking away from the burning home.

The cousin told authorities that he and Baugher had gotten into a heated conversation weeks before the fire, and that Baugher told him, "You will pay."

Once released, Baugher will have to show 20 years of good behavior and be on probation for two years. He is also not to have contact with his cousins for those two years.

