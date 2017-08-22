Virginia Seeking Help in Studying Game Bird Health

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is looking for help from hunters to get a better idea of the impact of the West Nile virus on the state's ruffed grouse population.

The Roanoke Times reports that DGIF is looking for hunters who bag five or more grouse per season to submit blood samples.

The state is studying the virus' impact on the game bird. DGIF forest game bird project leader Gary Norman said 3 percent of the samples the state submitted earlier this year tested positive. The grouse population has been in decline and the virus is often fatal.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

