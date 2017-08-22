Health Officials Offer Update on Victims in Charlottesville Car Attack

Health officials are providing additional details in the car attack in downtown Charlottesville that injured dozens, and killed Heather Heyer.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital said it treated a total of 15 people in connection to the Unite the Right rally, the deadly attack in the 4th Street area, and other events from Saturday, August 12.

According to previous reports and information, the University of Virginia Medical Center treated a total of 20 people from the attack along 4th Street. Thirty-two-year-old Heather Heyer was later pronounced dead at the UVA Medical Center. Nine people were discharged from the hospital that weekend, leaving 10 patients receiving treatment at the UVA Medical Center.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital staff treated a total of 14 patients on Aug. 12:

1 person was treated at 5th Street and was released

13 people were treated at the hospital's main Emergency Department. Eight patients were from Charlottesville, while the other five were from out of town - Midlothian, Louisville (KY), Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Brooklyn

11 of those patients were from the car attack. The chief complaints from the patients included head injuries and trauma leg pain

1 person was transferred to the UVA Medical Center

The remaining 12 people were discharged from Sentara

One person was treated at Sentara on Sunday, August 13, and was transferred to the UVA Medical Center.

The UVA Medical Center told NBC29 Tuesday, August 22, that it has discharged all 10 patients that had been injured in the car attack.

Twenty-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. is currently being held without bond in connection to the car attack. He is charged with one count of second-degree murder, five counts of malicious wounding, three counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and one count of hit-and-run. According to a statement form the Charlottesville Police Department, "The victims related to these charges suffered serious injuries and in some cases permanent physical disabilities."

The investigation into the car attack is ongoing, as well as the assault of Deandre Shakur Harris at the Main Street Parking Garage, and the police department said additional charges are anticipated in the near future.

Fields' next court date is scheduled for Friday, August 25.