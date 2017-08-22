Health Officials Offer Update on Victims in Charlottesville Car Attack

Health Officials Offer Update on Victims in Charlottesville Car AttackPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Health officials are providing additional details in the car attack in downtown Charlottesville that injured dozens, and killed Heather Heyer on Saturday, August 12.
-
Attorneys Withdraw Jason Kessler's Lawsuit Against Charlottesville
The attorneys representing white activist Jason Kessler have withdrawn a lawsuit against Charlottesville. The lawsuit was filed by the ACLU and the Rutherford Institute
-
Councilor Galvin Now Calling for Removal of Charlottesville's Confederate Statues
Councilor Kathy Galvin announced that she now believes the Robert E. Lee and Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson statues have got to go from Charlottesville's parks.
-
Commonwealth Attorney Declining to Prosecute Kessler for May Incident
Jason Kessler is no longer facing a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a May confrontation in Emancipation Park.
-
NAACP Branch: Strip Virginia Schools of Confederate Names
The Hampton branch of the NAACP is calling for two Virginia schools to be stripped of Confederate leaders' names.
-
Man Accused in Fatal Charlottesville Collision Back in Court
The man who authorities say drove his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally, killing a woman and injuring 19 others, has made a second court appearance.
-
Gov. McAuliffe 'most Likely' to Pursue Lee Statue Removal in Richmond
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he is "most likely" to submit legislation to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's iconic Monument Avenue.
-
ACLU-VA Calls for Removal of Confederate Monuments and Memorials
ALCU-VA says, "Virginia’s monuments and memorials to Confederate war figures must go."
-